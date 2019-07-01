UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Chamber Calls For Exploring Mutual Investment Opportunities With France

Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Chamber calls for exploring mutual investment opportunities with France

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has called on businessmen and investors in Sharjah to take advantage of the mutual investment opportunities with the business community in France, so as to open new horizons of partnerships and develop the long-standing economic, trade and cultural relations between the UAE and France.

The statements came on the sidelines of the Sharjah-France Economic Forum, organised by the SCCI this Monday, in collaboration with the French Business Council, FBC, in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The Chamber shed light on the investment opportunities available for French companies in the economic, touristic and cultural sectors in Sharjah.

The forum attendees were able to view the advantages of a number of economic sectors in Sharjah and provided an opportunity for businessmen from both countries to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities available for both sides, strengthen trade relations and promote mutual investment between Sharjah and France.

During the forum, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais Al Owais, said, "The SCCI strives to connect the UAE government, private entities, and Emirati entrepreneurs with investment entities and businessmen in France. The chamber is also keen to introduce Sharjah's economic resources and its investment opportunities to the French business community, and seek a joint mechanism of action between the two sides."

Al Owais underscored that the Emirate of Sharjah is considered an ideal hub for French companies in the middle East. The number of French companies investing in Sharjah reached 113 companies, while the value of exports and re-exports of Sharjah to France recorded AED30 million, according to certificates of origin issued by the SCCI.

Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE, said that Sharjah is one of the most important economic destinations for France and added that the economic forum is an important step to shed light on the main economic sectors, share experiences and enhance cooperation and investment opportunities.

Geoffroy Bunetel, the FBC President, said that the forum gives an additional boost to the already strong relations between France and Sharjah, stressing the importance of the emirate as an investment destination for France thanks to its environment, which is conducive to businesses.

Commenting on the event, Mohamed Ahmed Amin, the SCCI’s Director-General, said, "Such meetings with various sectors of friendly countries are a key pillar in the plans to reinforce the country’s private sector and underline its potential and competitiveness."

The forum included a presentation by the SCCI on the economic situation in Sharjah, the future prospects and services provided by the chamber to companies wishing to invest in the emirate. The Sharjah International Airport Free Zone also outlined its diverse services provided to investors.

Khaled Jassem Al-Madfaa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); and Najla Al-Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of the Sheraa-Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, as well as a number of officials from government departments and private sector representatives in Sharjah and France, also attended the forum.

