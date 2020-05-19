UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Chamber Calls On Private Sector To Adopt Social Responsibility As National Duty

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) As part of its strategic plans, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has reinforced its role in the corporate social responsibility field, through its diversified of contributions to the social responsibility field, which are tailored to serve various society segments.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, said, "Among those initiatives was the fruitful coordination with the Executive Council which launched a stimulus package adopted by Sharjah’s government to support the public and private sectors, business sectors, individuals. This included the SCCI’s seven initiatives that have been approved and they are currently being implemented. This comes as part of our keenness to help the private sector overcome the current stage.

The SCCI has begun the application of social responsibility principles through integrating these concepts into its employees, by establishing a department of public relations and social responsibility, through which the chamber has carried out numerous initiatives and has sponsored a host of activities and events for humanitarian and volunteer action.

The chamber has further expanded its communal activities to include school and university students, where it donated 20 laptops, as part of its efforts to support the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, SCLD, in continuing to provide its services to its affiliates through the distance learning programme.

