Sharjah Chamber, Embassy Of Kosovo Explore Investment Opportunities

Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:15 PM

Sharjah Chamber, Embassy of Kosovo explore investment opportunities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, has received Avni Arifi, Ambassador of Kosovo to the UAE, to discuss means of strengthening the economic, commercial, and investment relations between the UAE and Kosovo.

Held in the presence of Raghda Hamad Taryam, board Member, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, and a number of officials, the meeting noted the importance of the ongoing communication between the two sides to further enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in agriculture, food, retail trade, and exhibitions.

Al Owais said, "Sharjah is a perfect investment destination for Kosovan companies, where they have huge potential opportunities for cooperation with their counterparts in Sharjah, particularly in trade, manufacture, agriculture, tourism, and logistics, in addition to exploring new avenues for building long-term partnerships that serve the interests of both sides.

He added, "The UAE-Kosovo relationship has grown into an integrated economic partnership, which resulted in ground-breaking agreements on the avoidance of double taxation, and the protection and promotion of investment and civil aviation, among others, in addition to the UAE-Kosovo Economic Forum, which was organised by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the SCCI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the SCCI headquarters."

Lauding the successful business model adopted by the UAE and Sharjah, Avni Arifi stressed his country’s willingness to enhance cooperation with the Emirate of Sharjah and get the most out of the UAE expertise in various business areas, calling the Emirati investors and businessmen to visit Kosovo and explore the diverse investment opportunities, especially in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

