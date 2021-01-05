Sharjah Chamber, Embassy of Latvia explore future opportunities for investment partnerships

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Embassy of Latvia in the UAE have highlighted the importance of organising joint events and exchanging visits between trade delegations to enhance the economic and investment cooperation between the two friendly countries.

This came during the meeting between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman SCCI, and Atis Sjanits, Ambassador of Latvia to the UAE.

Al Owais asserted the importance of enhancing communication between the companies operating in the Emirate of Sharjah and their counterpart in Latvia and fostering the bilateral relationships, especially in vital sectors that help reinforce Sharjah’s development process, such as information technology, small and medium enterprises, food industries, tourism, and innovation sectors.

The SCCI Chairman threw light on the numerous benefits Sharjah provides to foreign investors and the significant role played by the SCCI in offering Latvian businessmen appropriate opportunities for launching their businesses and enhancing their presence in the region.

Al Owais called on the Latvian business community to actively participate in the exhibitions and events the Expo Centre will be organising all year long.

For his part, Sjanits lauded the solid relationship between the UAE and Latvia in all fields, stressing that the economic cooperation between the two friendly countries is witnessing significant development in the trade exchange volume. He welcomed the cooperation and coordination with the SCCI to better serve the business communities of both sides.

It is worth noting that the non-oil trade exchange volume between the UAE and Latvia amounted to AED109.09 million in 2019, including AED68.32 million Latvian imports to the UAE, and AED40.77 million UAE exports to Latvia.