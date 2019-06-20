Sharjah Chamber emphasises key role of sectoral business groups

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has emphasised the key role of sectoral business groups in developing the Sharjah private sector.

This was stated during the first introductory meeting of the SCCI with the Construction and Engineering Consultancy Sector, Real Estate Sector and Industry Sector.

The meeting was attended by Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI; Ziad Mohammed Khairallah Al-Hajji, Dr. Sultan Al Mulla, Nasser Ahmed Al Tunaiji, members of the SCCI’s board of Directors; Mohamed Ahmed Amin, SCCI’s Director-General; Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group; Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industry Sector, businessmen and representatives of the economic sectors of construction and engineering consultancy sectors in Sharjah.

The meeting focused on exploring means of cooperation between the said sectors, as well as showcasing the challenges and how to overcome them, in addition to discussing investment opportunities in the emirate of Sharjah.

In his opening remarks, Bu Khatir underscored that the sectoral business groups are a key partner in developing the private sector and realising the main objectives of developmental plans of Sharjah and the UAE as well.

"SCCI was keen to organise such a meeting, which brings together the business groups of industry and real estate sectors, in order to emphasise the essential role of those groups," he said.

For his part, Ahmed Amin said: "In order to achieve the sustainable economic development, promote investments and address the aspirations of the SCCI members, we have to enhance the joint work between public and private sector. This would bolster the comprehensive development journey through the continuation of providing advice, launching effective initiatives and participating in organising diversified events and programmes with the support of the SCCI."

"Organising the real estate investment exhibition (ACRES) annually and strengthening the cooperation with competent authorities to rise up the real estate sector was one of the most prominent outcomes of this joint work," Amin noted Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industry Sector, made a brief presentation on the industrial sector in the emirate of Sharjah. He said: "The industrial sectors in Sharjah represent 45 percent of the total industries of the UAE with 2800 industrial units and 21 industrial areas. The emirate is exporting its products to more than 120 countries around the world."