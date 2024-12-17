- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its Indian counterpart
Sharjah Chamber Enhances Industrial Cooperation, Strategic Partnership With Its Indian Counterpart
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has discussed ways to expand collaboration in the industrial sector with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), as part of its ongoing efforts to foster economic partnerships with high-potential markets.
The discussions were held during a meeting with a delegation from FICCI at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters.
The meeting was attended by Ali Al Jari, Director of SCCI's Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), and Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Joint Committees Section at SCCI.
The meeting focused on enhancing industrial cooperation, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise between both sides, and exploring promising investment opportunities.
The Sharjah Chamber highlighted the comprehensive range of services it provides to investors. This includes offering essential information and support for setting up businesses, facilitating access to local and regional markets, and hosting events and forums to enhance communication between Sharjah’s business community and its counterparts in India.
It also affirmed its commitment to fostering stronger ties with the Indian business community, with a particular emphasis on the industrial sector.
As Sharjah accounts for nearly 35% of the UAE’s factories, the emirate stands out as a vital industrial centre in the country. This focus aligns with the rapid growth in the sector and underscores the strategic importance of India as a key trade and investment partner for the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular.
The Sharjah Chamber emphasised the emirate’s vast potential in the industrial sector and the supportive business ecosystem offered by Sharjah's investment-focused entities. Through tailored facilities and essential support, the emirate seeks to attract Indian investors, enhance economic cooperation, and drive mutual growth and prosperity.
The meeting outlined the latest figures and indicators related to the industrial sector in Sharjah. This includes the emirate's recording of approximately $18.9 million in capital expenditures for foreign direct investment in manufacturing in 2023, reflecting strong investor confidence in Sharjah’s potential.
Underscoring its strategic role in driving Sharjah’s economic growth, the industrial sector is the second largest contributor to the emirate’s GDP, accounting for 16.7%.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid
Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector
ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months
Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its Indian counterpart7 minutes ago
-
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects7 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid7 minutes ago
-
Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability22 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector22 minutes ago
-
ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies52 minutes ago
-
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months1 hour ago
-
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project2 hours ago
-
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 20242 hours ago
-
Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day2 hours ago
-
ADGM to launch Mobile App for All-In-One business, lifestyle experience2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging panel2 hours ago