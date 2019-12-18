Sharjah Chamber highlights latest developments in exporting food products to Saudi Arabia

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, today held an expanded meeting with representatives of the Sharjah industrial sector to introduce them to the latest developments in exporting food products to Saudi Arabia.

Held at the SCCI headquarters, the event was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a workshop on exporting frozen foodstuff to Saudi Arabia was held in collaboration with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

Samir Mukhlis, Director of Batha Border, delivered the workshop.

Al Awadi stressed the SCCI’s keenness to improve Sharjah’s business environment and advance companies by launching constructive initiatives and coordinating with its partners in the public and private sectors.

"Today’s meeting is yet another testament to the fact that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are in constant cooperation and coordination in the economic sector. Our continuous cooperation has resulted in boosting the trade exchange between our countries and bolstering our economic relations. It is no surprise that Saudi Arabia today is the UAE’s first trading partner," Al Awadi said.

During the workshop, Mukhlis outlined significant import and export requirements, regulations, laws and Gulf specifications, as well as registration and accreditation systems of facilities. The attendees were also introduced to the requirements and procedures that need to be undertaken before exporting food products to Saudi Arabia to avoid any obstacles or material losses.

Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industry Sector at the SCCI, delivered a presentation on the reality of the industrial sector in Sharjah.

Samuel highlighted the fact that Sharjah’s industrial sector is the largest among the seven emirates, constituting 40 percent of the total number of industries in the UAE, with 2,800 industrial units. In Sharjah alone, there are 19 industrial areas and three free zones and Sharjah today exports its products to more than 120 countries, he added.

He noted that Sharjah produces a wide range of products including oil, plastic, furniture, food products, electrical tools, concrete, water pipes, and fabric, etc.

The meeting concluded with an open discussion to answer questions and inquiries regarding the import and export of food products to Saudi Arabia.