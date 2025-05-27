Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in driving private sector growth

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has reaffirmed its support for Sectoral Business Groups operating under its umbrella, with plans to expand their scope to include new economic activities across the emirate.

This initiative forms part of the Chamber’s strategy to boost private sector growth, enhance sustainable development, and improve business competitiveness in Sharjah and beyond.

The announcement came during a meeting chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, with the heads of Sectoral Business Groups. Also in attendance were Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations, and Amjad Awad Al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups Department.

The meeting outlined key components of the Chamber’s 2025 action plan, including forming new sector-specific groups, organising brainstorming sessions with the Business Councils Department, and supporting participation in domestic and international events. The plan also includes workshops on economic laws and regular meetings with sector leaders to identify needs and propose tailored business incentives.

Al Owais highlighted the strategic role of Sectoral Business Groups as key partners in driving private sector development and contributing to Sharjah’s economic objectives. He noted that forming new groups in emerging sectors supports the Chamber’s vision of adapting to global economic trends, enhancing investment appeal, expanding business partnerships, and reinforcing public-private collaboration.

Heads of the Sectoral Business Groups shared their achievements and upcoming plans during the meeting. Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Head of the Real Estate Sector Group, discussed initiatives to attract real estate investment and expand project portfolios, along with preparations for Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES 2026.

Lalu Samuel, Head of the Industries Sector Group, highlighted strategic programmes aimed at improving the global competitiveness of local industries and supporting sustainable growth.

Khaled Omar Mohammed Batarfi, Head of the Used car Trade Sector Group, presented initiatives to enhance infrastructure at Souq Al Haraj and accelerate digital licensing solutions.

Abdullah Al Blooshi, Head of the Shopping Centres Sector Group, noted the sector’s success in attracting investment and increasing visitor footfall, reflecting its strong contribution to economic activity.

Fadi Musharafieh, Head of the Hotels Sector Group, outlined plans to increase occupancy rates, promote cultural and educational tourism, and encourage sustainability across hospitality operations.

Rabih Abou Mourad, Deputy Chairman of the Hotel Apartments Sector Group, affirmed the group's goal to increase serviced apartment capacity and attract international guests through targeted summer campaigns supporting inbound and domestic tourism.