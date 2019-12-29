UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Chamber Holds 9th Meeting For 2019

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, headed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, and the Board of Directors, during the 9th periodic meeting for 2019, underlined the chamber’s keenness to develop its institutional performance as part of the preparations for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee in 2020.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, SCCI’s First Vice Chairman; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, SCCI’s Second Vice Chairman; board members; Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General; and Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Director, Support Services Sector of the SCCI.

Board members discussed various agenda items including the SCCI’s operational plan project and the Sharjah Centre for International Commercial Arbitration for the year 2020, in addition to the most important activities, events, forums, conferences and exhibitions sponsored by the chamber or participated in at the local and international levels.

The draft of the estimated budget for the fiscal year 2020 was also reviewed. Board members endorsed the decisions and recommendations issued by the Board of Directors and the Executive Office at their eighth meeting, as well as reviewing some of the proposals put forward by the various sectors of the chamber and the institutions operating under its umbrella.

While welcoming the attendees, Abdullah Al Owais lauded the efforts made by the wise leadership to maintain the UAE’s leadership and excellence in all fields, stressing that the year 2020 will be extraordinary for the SCCI by unifying efforts and capabilities to achieve its ultimate goal of enhancing Sharjah’s economic position to the highest possible level.

Al Owais highlighted the excellence of the business community in Sharjah and its position as an international destination for establishing various businesses, thanks to the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The board members also emphasised the importance of enhancing strategic partnerships with a broad network of partners abroad.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi then gave a presentation on the SCCI’s achievements in the year 2019.

The participants also touched on the Expo Centre Sharjah’s plans in the coming stages, commending the global reputation of the centre as one of the most important destinations for organising and hosting major international events.

Related Topics

Business Budget UAE Sharjah Chamber 2019 2020 Gold Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

21 minutes ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

1 hour ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

1 hour ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

2 hours ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.