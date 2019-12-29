Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, headed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, and the Board of Directors, during the 9th periodic meeting for 2019, underlined the chamber’s keenness to develop its institutional performance as part of the preparations for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee in 2020.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, SCCI’s First Vice Chairman; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, SCCI’s Second Vice Chairman; board members; Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General; and Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Director, Support Services Sector of the SCCI.

Board members discussed various agenda items including the SCCI’s operational plan project and the Sharjah Centre for International Commercial Arbitration for the year 2020, in addition to the most important activities, events, forums, conferences and exhibitions sponsored by the chamber or participated in at the local and international levels.

The draft of the estimated budget for the fiscal year 2020 was also reviewed. Board members endorsed the decisions and recommendations issued by the Board of Directors and the Executive Office at their eighth meeting, as well as reviewing some of the proposals put forward by the various sectors of the chamber and the institutions operating under its umbrella.

While welcoming the attendees, Abdullah Al Owais lauded the efforts made by the wise leadership to maintain the UAE’s leadership and excellence in all fields, stressing that the year 2020 will be extraordinary for the SCCI by unifying efforts and capabilities to achieve its ultimate goal of enhancing Sharjah’s economic position to the highest possible level.

Al Owais highlighted the excellence of the business community in Sharjah and its position as an international destination for establishing various businesses, thanks to the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The board members also emphasised the importance of enhancing strategic partnerships with a broad network of partners abroad.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi then gave a presentation on the SCCI’s achievements in the year 2019.

The participants also touched on the Expo Centre Sharjah’s plans in the coming stages, commending the global reputation of the centre as one of the most important destinations for organising and hosting major international events.