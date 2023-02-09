UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Chamber Holds Meeting With Sectoral Business Groups To Promote Private Sector Growth

Published February 09, 2023

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private sector growth

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has organised a meeting with heads and members of sectoral business groups to restructure the groups and review their proposals for promoting the growth of private sector companies in Sharjah.

The meeting also aimed to enhance the emirate’s business environment, increase the competitiveness of Sharjah’s economy and improve business services.

Chaired by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, the meeting was attended by heads of business groups in the sectors of industry, real estate, hotel apartments and used cars.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Owais said that the Chamber is striving to strengthen its connection with the sectoral business groups, driven by a passionate commitment to providing the best representation for the business community of Sharjah and offering every possible form of support for private sector companies.

"We will continue to make every effort to align the Emirate's strategic economic vision with the needs of the business sectors, which serve as the foundation for Sharjah's economic growth," Al Owais added.

He emphasised that the business groups under the Chamber's umbrella serve as its voice and are one of its most crucial tools for promoting business growth and sustaining prosperity.

He stressed the need to keep the momentum going by elevating the level of performance and service quality, introducing innovative ideas, holding regular meetings, and continuously reviewing the workflows of the business groups. "This will drive the progress of Sharjah's economy and achieve its planned development goals."

For his part, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Chamber, affirmed the Chamber's commitment to supporting the business community across all sectors, elevating their competitiveness, addressing their concerns, and overcoming obstacles through collaboration with partners and coordination with relevant government agencies.

Al Awadi invited the business groups to utilise meetings with the Chamber as a platform to share innovative ideas, propose initiatives, and advance the interests of their respective economic sectors, supporting Sharjah's journey towards sustainable development.

During the meetings, the business group representatives expressed their gratitude to the Chamber for its continued confidence and support, highlighting its role in advancing the business sector's interests in the emirate. They also reviewed the groups' key accomplishments from the past year and outlined their plans and challenges for the future.

