Sharjah Chamber holds UAE-Moroccan Forum to discuss economic cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) In cooperation with the Moroccan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, today organised the UAE-Moroccan Business Forum to discuss economic relations and ways to boost trade and investment cooperation between Sharjah and Morocco.

While receiving a high-level Moroccan delegation from the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Fes-Meknes, at its headquarters, the SCCI held a business meeting with Moroccan officials to explore avenues of cooperation and ways to improve coordination in several economic sectors.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the investment opportunities and projects available in both countries and discussed possible mutual investments in the real estate, private education, food industries and tourism sectors.

The meeting was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI; Mohamed Ait Ali, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, Abdallah Abdellaoui, 1st Vice President of the ICC Fes-Meknes and head of the visiting delegation; Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, the SCCI's Director-General, as well as Ali Abroon, 4th Vice-President of the ICC Fès-Meknès.

Also present were Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI’s Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector and Director of Sharjah Exports Development Centre; Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI, and Fatima Al Mokarrab, Head of the SCCI's International Cooperation Department.

Many businessmen from major Moroccan companies, specialising in real estate, food industries, tourism, hospitality and education also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting delegation, Al Owais said, "Sharjah’s unparalleled facilities provided to businessmen and investors have largely contributed to boosting its growth, making it an exceptional investment destination. It is not only about its economic diversity and strategic location but also about its helpful legislations and regulations, government facilities, free zones, modern ports, and promising investment opportunities."

The SCCI's Director-General said, "With as many as 21 industrial cities available, Sharjah has become an even more attractive business hub, adding to that, is its constant investment in the tourism sector, which attracts a huge number of visitors from all over the world."

Mohamed Ali commended the deeply-rooted relations between Sharjah & Fes-Meknes, stressing that the visit is a step in the right direction. He said the Fes-Meknes business community is very interested in benefitting from Sharjah’s vast experience.

Abdallah Abdellaoui reaffirmed the keenness of the ICC Fes-Meknes to enhance cooperation and trade exchange with the Sharjah chamber to serve their common interests and support business partnerships.