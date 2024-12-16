Sharjah Chamber Hosts Workshop To Encourage Private Sector To Adopt CSR
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 09:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the National CSR Fund - MAJRA, hosted an introductory workshop to raise awareness on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) principles among private sector businesses.
Organised under the theme “Impact Labs”, the workshop aimed to promote and encourage active business engagement in CSR practices that yield positive outcomes, in line with the UAE's sustainable development goals and its forward-looking vision centred on a sharing and a knowledge-based economy.
The workshop, held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Jamal Saeed Buzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, along with several officials from various government entities and private sector representatives.
During the workshop, a presentation was delivered on MAJRA’s strategic objectives, showcasing its flagship programmes and projects designed to channel private sector efforts toward high-priority national initiatives that are aligned with Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).
The session also outlined innovative solutions that enhance private sector contributions to approved sustainable CSR programmes and projects. Moreover, the workshop delved into the added value that CSR brings to companies, showcasing the key CSR initiatives they undertake and evaluating their adherence to ESG principles.
