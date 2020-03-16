UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Chamber Implements Remote Work System For Some Departments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for some departments

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has started implementing the remote work system, calling on all customers to use its smart platforms including chamber's website and app.

The move comes as part of the preventive measures to ensure the safety of chamber's employees and customers in view of the coronavirus, COVID-19, concerns.

The services which will be provided online include the completion of the transactions of certificates of origin, attestations, memberships, and a number of other electronic services.

"This would help support the business environment and consolidate Sharjah's position as the first destination for attracting investments and promoting the economic movement, in line with the SCCI’s endeavours to improve the quality of services provided to its partners from the public and private sectors," a chamber statement read.

The Sharjah Chamber has stressed the importance of everyone's participation in the success of prevention efforts to curb the undesirable effects of this global pandemic.

