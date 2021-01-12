UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Chamber, Its Counterpart In Zanzibar To Enhance Investments

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Chamber, its counterpart in Zanzibar to enhance investments

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its counterpart in Zanzibar to enhance cooperation and encourage commercial ties between the business communities of both countries.

The agreement was virtually signed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, and Ali Suliman, Chairman of Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ZNCCIA).

The agreement aims to establish and expand a commercial network that facilitates the circulation of business opportunities available between members of the two chambers, as well as the promotion of investment opportunities.

It also aims to exchange information and data to facilitate commercial contracts and foster joint ventures, and cooperate in organising and participating in trade shows, exhibitions, conferences, and economic activities held in the two countries.

Welcoming the signing of the MoU, Al Owais pointed out to the long-standing relations between the UAE and African countries in all economic fields and Sharjah’s quest to reinforce those relations, as part of its prominent position in the international economic arena, as well as being a gateway to the African countries in the region.

He added, "The African markets are among the best-emerging markets for Emirati products, thanks to the population density of these countries and the need for these markets to keep high-quality products at competitive prices. The Sharjah Chamber, from this perspective, is keen to keep in touch with the African countries through dispatching annual trade missions to identify the growth opportunities available to the Chamber’s members."

The agreement, he said, will help provide support for investors and the private sector in Zanzibar to boost their investments in Sharjah and to make the most of its economic qualities which made the emirate an attractive destination for investors from around the world.

