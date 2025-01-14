Sharjah Chamber, Jordanian delegation discuss strengthening trade, investment cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) engaged in high-level discussions with a diplomatic and economic delegation from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to explore new avenues for trade and investment cooperation.

The discussions focused on enhancing private sector communication, increasing investments, and exploring opportunities through organising business forums and networking events that bring together top entrepreneurs from both sides. These efforts are expected to forge new partnerships, strengthen economic ties, and boost trade exchange between the two countries.

The discussions took place during a meeting, held at SCCI’s headquarters, between Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Asem Mohamed Ababneh, Consul General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with Khalil HajjTawfiq, Chairman of Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC).

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI's Director-General; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI, as well as several key officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to activate the joint cooperation agreement signed between SCCI and ACC, while facilitating economic delegation visits to elevate commercial relations.

Discussions also centered on encouraging investments, enhancing trade exchange, and increasing the participation of Jordanian companies in exhibitions held at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Supported by SCCI, these events span various economic and commercial sectors and attract substantial regional and international engagement.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais extended a warm welcome to the Jordanian delegation, emphasising the strong fraternal and strategic relations between the UAE and Jordan and the remarkable development and growth these relations have witnessed, particularly in the economic sphere.

He noted that the UAE ranks as the largest international investor in Jordan, with total investments surpassing $4 billion by the end of 2023, representing 14 percent of Jordan’s total foreign direct investment.

Al Owais highlighted the promising opportunities for collaboration between the UAE and Jordanian business communities and private sectors, particularly following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in October 2024.

He also affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to collaborating and aligning efforts with the Amman Chamber to enhance trade and investment ties between the two nations across various fields.

For their part, the Jordanian delegation conveyed its profound gratitude to the Sharjah Chamber for its continuous efforts to strengthen mutual relations and promote investment in key sectors.

They emphasised that Sharjah stands out as a distinguished regional economic hub, benefiting from the holistic economic development it continues to experience across various spheres.