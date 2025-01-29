Sharjah Chamber Launches 'Business Impact' Podcast At ACRES 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 12:30 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the launch of the "Business Impact" Podcast during the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025”, organised by the Chamber in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) from 22nd to 25th January.
The Podcast aims to highlight the importance of Sharjah as a strategic destination for business management and investment in the region.
The podcast, to be released via Sharjah Chamber's social media platforms, featured local and international business owners and entrepreneurs who share their successful experiences in Sharjah.
It discusses various economic issues and how businesses can benefit from the unique business environment Sharjah offers, including investment opportunities, government facilitation, and the role of the Chamber of Commerce in fostering economic growth.
The first episode of the "Business Impact" Podcast, which was broadcast during ACRES Exhibition, hosted Khalifa Bin Harib Almheiri CEO of Alrasikhoon Real Estate.
Under the theme "The Future of Real Estate in the Emirate of Sharjah", Almheiri presented a comprehensive insight into the developmental status of the real estate sector in the emirate.
The episode also explored the opportunities available to investors and businesses seeking to expand their footprint in this vital sector. The episode focused on how businesses can take advantage of Sharjah's ideal investment environment, with its legislative facilitation and investment incentives.
Additionally, it highlighted major real estate development projects being implemented in the emirate, which are boosting Sharjah's appeal as a promising real estate investment centre at both local and international levels.
Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab affirmed the Sharjah Chamber's strong commitment to innovation that fosters communication with the business community and private sector representatives.
She noted that the "Business Impact" Podcast aims to shed light on the key aspects of Sharjah's appealing investment environment, including its diversified economy and the opportunities and advantages it offers to businesses and entrepreneurs across various strategic sectors. This aligns with the Chamber's strategy to position Sharjah as a leading destination for investment and project management in the region and globally.
