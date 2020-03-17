Sharjah Chamber launches smart mobile office service for customers

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, announced Tuesday its free mobile office service "You call, We arrive" for all customers, as part of its precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its employees and customers.

The move comes in line with the SCCI’s continuous efforts being made to provide valued added services to all customers, improve the emirate’s business environment and support the private sector companies in light of the current developments and changes caused by to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI's Director-General, affirmed that the chamber is committed to nurturing Sharjah’s private sector, and that it will spare no efforts to promote its investments and secure a growth-stimulating environment for all businesses.

"We will help private sector businesses deal effectively with ongoing challenges and will strive to enhance their competitive edge. We will remain their biggest supporter," Al Awadi added.

Launched in 2017, the Sharjah’s first of its kind "You call, We arrive" service aims to help customers, investors, commercial and industrial companies save time and efforts by providing them with a fully equipped van to do the transaction in one spot. The smart services include issuance membership, certificates of origin and ratification.

The vehicle is equipped with high quality technology to serve the clients, comfortable seats, internet services, chargers, laptops and any services that the customer needs to carry out transactions.