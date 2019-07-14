Sharjah Chamber memberships growth up 14 percent in H1, 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, reports that the number of new companies joining SCCI this year reached 2,720, 14 percent higher than the same period last year.

The Chamber also revealed that renewing memberships recorded a growth of two percent, compared to 2018, while the total number of new and renewed memberships is 32,870, marking an increase of three percent over last year.

The Chamber’s branches in Al-Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al-Hisn recorded a two percent increase in their memberships, while some 1,224 new memberships have been registered for companies operating at the Sharjah free zones.

Regarding new members, Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, said, "The increasing number of memberships in the first half of this year is a positive indicator of the growing confidence by investors in Sharjah’s business environment. These numbers also reflect the outstanding investment climate in the emirate of Sharjah and its attraction for businessmen and investors."

This comes as part of the directives and support of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the emirate an attractive destination for investments and a key pillar in the national economy.

Al Awadi shed light on the Chamber’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with government institutions and private sector companies by conducting mutual field visits and holding economic forums with different countries.

"The high growth rate of SCCI’s membership clearly reflects the success of the developed and updated services provided by the SCCI for its members, most notably, activating the issuance of certificates of origin from the offices of companies," said Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector.

He underlined that the services of memberships and transactions are the key pillars of SCCI’s role towards helping the business community, and pointed to the efforts of the Chamber and government authorities to create a motivational investment environment and reach the highest levels of client satisfaction.