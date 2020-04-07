Sharjah Chamber of Commerce increases online services

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, has increased the number of online services as per its statistics for March 2020.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the Chamber issued 467, 27 new memberships and 440 membership renewals online in March. About 1346 certificates of origin (document submitted by the exporter at the port of the importing country) and 50 attestations were also issued online during the same period.

The chamber also issued 25 new memberships online in the free zones in March.

These numbers reflect the success of the SCCI in enhancing its online and smart services to cater to the needs of Sharjah’s business community and enable it to achieve the transactions smoothly, in accordance with the highest international standards.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, said, "Through the previous months, the SCCI has been keen to enhance its online services by launching several digital initiatives to ensure the provision of services remotely for the business community."

He pointed out that the SCCI has succeeded in achieving 100 percent smart transformation of the basic services, something which underlines the keenness to provide the highest levels of professionalism and efficiency.