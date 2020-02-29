Sharjah Chamber of Commerce launches 10th Industrial Zone project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA, and Sharjah Water and Electricity Authority, has announced the launch of an infrastructure development project for the 10th industrial zone in Sharjah.

The new project is a pioneering initiative to reconstruct the whole area, providing the best services to the people, and keeping pace with Sharjah’s universal renaissance. This would help promote the Emirate’s competitiveness, develop its economic environment and its investment attractiveness, and enhance its sustainable development.

Under the guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the facilities located on the project site will get a 50 percent reduction of service fees throughout the project implementation.

This was stated during the inauguration ceremony of the project which was held on Thursday, 27th February, at the SCCI headquarters, in the presence of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, the SCCI’s Chairman; Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Adviser to the Department of Town Planning and Survey and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council; Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman, SEWA; Eng. Yousef Saleh Al-Suwaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI; several board of Directors; SCCI’s Director-General, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, and media representatives.

The project, according to the implementation contracts, covers an area of 2.16 million square metres, and it will be carried out over 18 months by Sharjah Contracting and Khatib and Alami.

The contract also includes the establishment of a modern and advanced road network, the implementation of a rainwater and lighting network and the rehabilitation of sidewalks and parking lots as per the highest safety and security standards and best international specifications.

It also stipulates that the companies located on the project site continue to operate, by following the relevant mechanisms.

After unveiling the vision of the project, Al Owais said, "This project reflects the partnership between public and private authorities to scale up the economic sectors in Sharjah through the relevant initiatives and projects, in line with the wise vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, in terms of the importance of joint action to enhance the march of economic development and to make the emirate a global icon in various international forums."

He added, "The SCCI is always keen to provide support and assistance programs to the industrial sector and to create an appropriate environment to enhance its role. Our goal is to underline Sharjah’s position as one of the global destinations for industries a gateway to the industrial supply across the middle East. This is achieved through the SCCI’s constant quest to provide technical means and support that stimulate the private sector and contribute to developing the industrial sector in the Emirate," he concluded.

Al Muhairi said, "Emirate of Sharjah is one of the most important industrial centres in the country and in the Gulf region. From this standpoint, this project has been launched, in line with the wise vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in terms of the importance of adopting the innovative concept in the emirate's industrial sector, which is the largest economic sector, accounting for about 17 percent of its GDP."

"For this reason, the 10th industrial zone was chosen as a leading project to upgrade and develop its infrastructure facilities to become a model for developing all industrial zones in the emirate.

Sharjah’s industrial sector is the largest among the various emirates of the country, where the emirate includes 21 industrial zones accounting for about 45 percent of the industrial output of the UAE, at a rate of 2,800 industrial units.