Sharjah Chamber Opens Free Registration For Sharjah Excellence Award 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award recently announced that the registration in the seven categories of the Award edition 2020 is free for all economic enterprises.

The award, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, aims to strengthen corporate governance and encourage the adoption of quality standards and business ethics, through arbitration methodologies aligned with international best practices and the latest models of institutional evaluation.

The award is also committed to helping the private sector in Sharjah enhance their performance and services, as well as their responsibilities toward the community, in addition to encouraging environmentally friendly practices and enhancing the role of economic enterprises in driving forward the sustainable development.

The move comes as part of the stimulus initiatives launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, within the economic stimulus package adopted by the Sharjah government to support the government and private agencies, business sectors, and individuals.

The Board of Trustees has called on the business communities in the UAE and GCC to take part in the award and to make use of its numerous benefits, including the awareness programmes and courses, which aim to enhance the culture of institutional quality and excellence and adopt the best practices in the private sector.

The Board of Trustees has stated earlier this month that the registration is available only online through the award website to maintain the public health and safety and to keep pace with the precautionary measures adopted by the UAE government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The deadline for registration is until the end of next October.

Sharjah Excellence Award is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

