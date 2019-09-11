Sharjah Chamber opens registration for GCC HR and Labour Market Conference

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has announced that registration is now open for the institutions and companies working in the field of training, qualification, employment, and management consultancy in the GCC countries to participate in the 6th Edition of GCC HR and Labour Market Conference, under the theme "Gulf Labour Market in Light of the Growth of the Digital Economy".

The conference will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at Expo Centre Sharjah from 14th to 15th October.

A number of experts in the human resources and labour field, as well representatives of ministries, educational institutions and governmental and private economic institutions concerned with the development of human resources in the GCC countries will take part in the conference, which is organised by the SCCI in collabouration with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Federation of GCC Chambers and Arab Labour Organisation.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Director, Support Services Sector of the SCCI, said, "The SCCI was keen to choose the titles of the conference sessions in accordance with the reality of labour market in the GCC countries, in order to achieve the sought-after goals and explore the challenges to help avoid them or find appropriate solutions, as well as to serve best interest of the Gulf societies and the state economy.

"

Al Shamsi pointed out that the conference will be witnessing the organisation of a panel discussion to be attended by an elite group of decision-makers across the GCC countries, entitled "Challenges and Opportunities of Gulf Job Localisation in the Digital Economy Environment".

Al Shamsi added that the conference comes in line with the approach of the GCC system to bolster and stimulate political leaders, through governmental and specialised agencies and within the framework of a growing partnership with private business enterprises to develop the Gulf human resources and create the appropriate environment to take advantage of the possibilities and capabilities of those resources in various areas of work.