Sharjah Chamber Organises Workshop On Road Lighting Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Chamber organises workshop on Road Lighting Initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, on Sunday, organised an introductory workshop entitled 'Sharjah Light', in collaboration with Sharjah Police and Sharjah Municipality.

The workshop is part of the first phase of the road lighting initiative, which will be carried out in a number of the emirate roads, with an aim of fostering road safety measures and curbing crime rate across the emirate.

The workshop aimed at introducing more than150 representatives from the consultant engineers and contractors to the importance of external lighting of existing and under-construction buildings.

Held at the SCCI headquarters, the event was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, Lt.

Col. Ahmed Al Marri, Director of Community Police Department in Sharjah Police, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarwan, Director of Building Inspection Department, BID, at Sharjah Municipality, and Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI.

Also present were Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector business Group, Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Working Groups at SCCI, and Lt. Col. Jassim Al Suwaidi, Head of the Community Police Department and supervisor of the inspection.

