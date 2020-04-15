Sharjah Chamber reaffirms commitment to support private sector

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has underlined its keenness on the constant coordination with the private sector to support its activities in the Emirate of Sharjah in general and in eastern and central regions in particular.

The coordination will be through the chamber's branches in these cities by creating an enabling environment to enhance the private sector's role in domestic economy, in light of the coronavirus consequences of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Sharjah Chamber said in a statement on Wednesday.

This was stated during the recently held virtual meeting between the directors of the SCCI’s branches in Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba.

The meeting touched on the operational plan for the year 2020 given the current circumstances, the events and programmes that will be postponed for the health and safety of society, and the work achieved during Q1 2020.

Khalil Muhammad Al Mansoori, Director of the SCCI Branch Management, said, "This meeting is held in accordance with the directives of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, the SCCI’s Chairman, to provide the best services for the private sector in the eastern and central regions and to enhance the competitiveness of business environment in the current circumstances. This would help consolidate the SCCI’s role as a representative and advocate for the interests of the business community in Sharjah.

"

The meeting also aimed at following up on the implementation on the recently adopted stimulus package by the Sharjah government to support the interests of the government and private institutions, business sectors, including the seven initiatives of the SCCI, which featured the exemption of the participating stores from the central and eastern regions from participation fees in the marketing campaigns organised by the SCCI in 2020.

Al Mansoori emphasised the importance of holding such meetings, under the follow up of the SCCI’s Director-General, to learn closely about the latest updates and to come up with initiatives serving the business community, as well as to find the mechanisms for the implementation of operational plans and programmes to foster the trade movement and meet the aspirations of economic institutions.

Furthermore, the meeting shed light on the measures taken by the SCCI’s branches to battle the spread of COVID-19 such as the remote work system and the daily sterilisation of buildings, in addition to expanding the scope of electronic services through the website or the smart apps and spotting to what extent the SCCI customers are using such tools.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of SCCI Branch in Kalba, Mohammed Musabeh Al-Tunaiji, Director of the SCCI Branch in Al Dhaid, and Mohamed Ahmed Al Darmaki, Director of the SCCI Branch in Khor Fakkan.