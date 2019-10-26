Sharjah Chamber receives first batch of Tijarah 101 Centre trainees

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has begun receiving its first batch of trainees at the SME Centre, Tijarah 101, one of the SCCI’s initiatives which it recently launched on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the GCC HR and Labor Market Conference.

The first-of-its-kind centre across the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, region aims to empower youth entrepreneurs by developing a conducive SME work environment, raising production efficiency, promoting entrepreneurial projects and establishing effective partnerships to serve the mutual interests of companies for a work environment that supports the establishment of new projects.

This is in line with the country’s approach in terms of developing local investments by providing all the support for launching innovative entrepreneurial projects.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman, said, "Tijarah 101 initiative is part of SCCI’s keenness on supporting and motivating youth to engage in commercial and economic business and to find a positive work environment to help enhance the sustainable development in society."

"These efforts are in line with the wise vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in terms of strengthening the entrepreneurial project environment in the Emirate of Sharjah, and opening up investment areas to all entrepreneurs, in accordance with the UAE Vision 2021, through which the UAE looks forward to being one of the world’s best countries in entrepreneurship," Al Owais added.

"The Emirate of Sharjah has paid great attention and supports the SME business owners and entrepreneurs in view of the strategic value of this sector to the national economy and its support to the GDP, as well as its contribution to providing market labour with job opportunities for young people," he added.

Mona Omran Ali, Director of Tijarah 101 Centre at SCCI, said, "The SME Centre is witnessing remarkable participation from the ambitious, talented and innovative youth to join the available training programmes. In the first phase, the centre will train ten young women and men in specific disciplines including managing and organising exhibitions, auditing, tax collection, translation, e-commerce, hospitality, design, and design photography."

Several other benefits will be provided by the centre to boost cooperation between SME institutions and local and international markets, Ali explained, adding that this would make the centre the best destination for business owners to establish and develop their own business, either through engagement in the local business environment or through the development of cooperation with foreign markets.