Sharjah Chamber Receives High-level Delegation Of Central American Ambassadors To UAE

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of Central American Ambassadors to UAE

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday welcomed a high-profile delegation of Central American Ambassadors to the UAE to explore means of enhancing economic cooperation and trade exchange relations and enhance joint investment with the Emirate of Sharjah.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, received the delegation, which included Francisco Chacon, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica; Julio Castaños, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic; Lars Pera, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala, and Ricardo Lavery, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama.

Present at the meeting were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, and several department directors of the Sharjah Chamber.

While welcoming the delegation, Al Owais touched on the constructive bilateral relations between the emirate and the Central American countries and means of advancing these relations through innovative initiatives conducive to further cooperation and commercial and investment partnerships.

"The Chamber is keen to strengthen its presence in the vital and emerging markets that provide opportunities for growth and expansion for its partners from the business community and private sector companies in Sharjah," Al Owais added, stressing that Central American countries are full of investment opportunities, especially in the services sector, logistical, financial, agricultural fields, not to mention the Panama Canal, the strategic international waterway which provides unlimited opportunities for various sectors in the emirate.

They also underlined that Sharjah is an important partner in promoting trade and investments, enhancing cultural and educational exchanges and exchanging best practices in the fields of innovation techniques, enhancing food security and many areas of common interest, calling the Chamber to organize trade missions to gain new insights about investment opportunities in Central American countries, especially in the agricultural, coffee, timber, industry and tourism fields.

Al Awadi shed light on the investment opportunities available in the emirate and the attractive incentives provided to businessmen and investors who take advantage of the leading position of the emirate as a global business destination regionally and globally.

The visit ended with the exchange of accolades and shields, followed by a tour to the permanent exhibition of locally manufactured products, where the visiting delegation was briefed on a wide range of products that are locally manufactured by more than 180 firms and exhibited through 191 stands.

