Sharjah Chamber receives South African, Uzbek diplomatic delegations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has received two high-ranking diplomatic delegations from South Africa and Uzbekistan, engaging in discussions on the emirate's investment advantages.

The delegations were also introduced to means for developing and reinforcing economic and trade relations, and to learn closely about investment cooperation opportunities and trade exchange between business communities.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman met with Saad Cachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE, where they discussed prospects of cooperation and partnership to enhance mutual investment in both Sharjah and South Africa. The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General.

Al Owais called on South Africa’s investors and businessmen to communicate with Sharjah’s official authorities and their Emirati businessmen counterparts to establish joint ventures, as well as to take part in the economic exhibitions the Emirate of Sharjah hosts and organises throughout the year.

Ambassador Saad Cachalia said that the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries are numerous and diverse, noting that South Africa pays great attention to enhance cooperation ties and trade exchange with the Emirate of Sharjah, so as to serve the interest of both sides. He expressed his admiration and appreciation for the modern renaissance of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, calling on the SCCI to visit South Africa and hold face-to-face meetings with the officials of South Africa Chambers of Commerce.

After the meeting, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais accompanied the visiting delegation on a tour of the permanent exhibition of locally manufactured products located at the SCCI headquarters, where they reviewed a wide range of products that are manufactured locally by more than 180 firms and are exhibited through 191 stands.

Economic and trade relations between the UAE and South Africa have witnessed significant developments over the last three years. The value of non-oil trade between the two countries increased from AED9.3 billion in 2016 to AED14.1 billion in 2018 with a growth rate of 51.6 percent.

In the same context, Al Owais met with Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE, with the attendance of Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General.

The meeting reviewed Sharjah’s most important economic competitive factors. The two sides also discussed the necessity of cooperation in the tourism, industrial and agricultural sectors.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed a number of issues of common interest, which contribute to the development of trade, investment, and industrial cooperation between Sharjah and Uzbekistan with a view to realising the aspirations of the private sector on each side.

The attendees stressed the need to organise several bilateral meetings and open channels of direct communication between the businessmen of the two sides to increase trade exchange.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Uzbekistan recorded significant growth during the last year, while non-oil exports recorded a significant jump to AED500 million.

The meeting concluded with exchanging shields and souvenirs. The attendees pointed to the importance of the meeting as a nucleus for broader economic cooperation between the Emirate of Sharjah and Uzbekistan.