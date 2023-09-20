Open Menu

Sharjah Chamber To Host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum On 26th September

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced it is all set to host the first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th and 27th September.

Themed “Partnership for a Promising Economic Future”, the event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Chamber has reaffirmed that all preparations have been put in place to host the significant forum, which heralds the dawn of new economic, trade, and industrial relations between the GCC countries and Iraq. The forum is set to present exceptional investment opportunities during its sessions.

The first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum will be organised by the Federation of GCC Chambers in collaboration with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry, the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The landmark event will be supported by the GCC General Secretariat.

Over 350 influential figures from Gulf and Iraqi governmental entities, major companies, and investment funds will take part in the forum.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, emphasised the robust relations between the Gulf Chambers and their counterparts in Iraq, adding that together they are committed to nurturing these connections and forging optimum partnerships between the Gulf and Iraqi business communities.

He highlighted that the upcoming forum promises to be a golden opportunity to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in the financial, business, and infrastructure sectors, paving the way for significant investment opportunities for all parties involved.

The first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum will feature five sessions addressing investment, economic cooperation, and partnership-building. Eminent figures from the GCC General Secretariat, federations of Gulf and Iraqi chambers of commerce and industry, and government officials and business leaders will participate in these discussions.

