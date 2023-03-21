Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) The 33rd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 will kick off on Wednesday and continue until 25th April, in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year's edition is held under the theme "Ramadan: Together We Make It More Memorable".

Over the course of 35 days, residents and visitors from the UAE and around the world will have the opportunity to experience entertainment events, shopping experiences, promotions, and valuable prizes, as well as major discounts at shopping malls. The festival offers discounts from the largest stores of the most famous international brands in Sharjah, as well as hotel packages and wonderful entertainment destinations.

During the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, hundreds of brands in the emirate's malls will offer discounts ranging from 25 to 75 percent. The world's leading brands will also offer unbeatable discounts and give customers the opportunity to get unprecedented deals at shopping malls and destinations in Sharjah. Shoppers can also enjoy a selection of deals and offers during the festival.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Sharjah Ramadan Festival, stating that SCCI is committed to ensuring the festival's continued success and excellence.

He added that this year's festival aims to provide unique and distinctive experiences for residents and visitors of Sharjah, promoting the emirate's economic, social, cultural, and tourism status.

"The festival will not only contribute to strengthening the local economy, activating commercial movement in the markets, but will also support the growth of investment in all sectors and fields," Al Awadi said, underscoring the importance of preserving the values, traditions, and authentic heritage of UAE society while developing promotional campaigns.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, and General Coordinator of the Festival, stressed that the Chamber has worked closely with partners in various sectors to ensure the provision of a unique and unforgettable experience for all shoppers during the festival.

He emphasised that the event will significantly enhance Sharjah's position as one of the world's favourite destinations during the holy month of Ramadan, due to its spiritual atmosphere and social manifestations. In addition, the festival will feature exceptional entertainment events that will take place across the emirate, as well as amazing promotions and prizes for shoppers throughout the holy month.

Meanwhile, Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department at the Chamber, urged everyone to take part in the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 and discover its unique experiences. He also underscored that a large number of participating shopping malls and shops have surprizes in store, along with Ramadan events to be launched by distinguished tourist destinations in the emirate.

Moreover, a variety of activities will be organised to cater to different segments of society and meet their needs. He expressed his gratitude to partners from both the public and private sectors for their contribution in providing support and various offers, that will enrich the experience of festival guests of different age groups.