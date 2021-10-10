Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is gearing up to take part in the 12th World Chambers Congress (12WCC), to be organized by the Dubai Chamber in cooperation with the World Chambers Federation (WCF) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Running from November 23 to 25, the event will be held under the theme « Generation Next: Chambers 4.0 », bringing together more than 1200 participants from international organisations and governments representing 100 countries around the world.

To further strengthen its presence in such a prestigious event, which will be attended by chamber and business heads, economic decision-makers, representatives of governmental and international organizations and influential bodies, the SCCI will be among the key sponsors of the congress.

The SCCI said that its sponsorship of the event comes in line with its keenness to support global efforts being made to find ways of cooperation and achieving flexibility in the business structure. It is also to shed light on the vital role that technology can play in changing the global trading system and reshaping the way of doing business in light of the digital revolution and the effects it will have on major economic sectors.

"The SCCI takes great interest in sponsoring the WCC and is attending it for the seventh time in a row. In the past edition, we were among the golden sponsors of the event held in Brazil in the year 2019.

This is in line with our vision to catapult the local business community to new heights of international excellence and competition and to promote Sharjah’s position as a major player in the international trade sector," H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, said.

Al Owais emphasized that the SCCI has supported Dubai’s efforts to host the congress, adding that Dubai Chamber’s success in organizing the event is indeed a success for the entire UAE, and will certainly boost the country’s reputation as a regional and global economic centre, especially as the congress will be held in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lauding the event’s theme for this year’s edition, Al Owais said that the congress will constitute a golden opportunity for business communities and international chambers of commerce to exchange views, stimulate creative thinking about the mechanism of meeting the requirements of the new economy and discuss ways of accelerating the recovery phase post-Covid-19 pandemic.

"The SCCI is committed to supporting the local business communities and will accordingly spare no effort to achieve Sharjah’s knowledge-based economic vision. From focusing on promoting innovation and continuous learning, using the latest techniques of the digital revolution to achieving sustainable development, we will improve our relations with the chamber’s counterparts around the world through strategic partnerships with the World Chambers Federation," the SCCI Chairman said.