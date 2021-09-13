Sharjah Chamber trade mission to Russia concludes with fruitful meetings in Saint Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) The Emirate of Sharjah's trade mission to Russia concluded its work by holding several meetings with officials from representatives of government agencies and private companies in Saint Petersburg.

The mission, which is part of Sharjah Week in Russia from 6-12 September, was led by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SCCI).

The last stop was in Saint Petersburg, where Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, met with Arabi Abubakarov, Deputy Chairman of the International Relations Committee, Konstantin Sokhenko, Chairman of the Culture Committee, and representatives of the Committee on Industrial Policies, Innovations, and Trade in St. Petersburg.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of mutual interest and emphasised the need to double efforts to restructure laws and regulations that spur investment. They also highlighted the importance of enhancing cultural cooperation between Sharjah and Saint Petersburg by strengthening the communication between relevant government institutions and bodies.

In the meantime, the Sharjah Chamber invited Saint Petersburg to participate as a guest of honor in the 50th Watch & Jewelry middle East and Show (WJMES) which is set to take place in April 2022.

The participants also agreed to develop a mechanism for exchanging information, visits and trade delegations, especially small and medium companies in order to support this vital sector.

Al Owais said that the Emirate of Sharjah enjoys many competitive advantages which make it an ideal environment for Russian businessmen, not to mention its strategic location which makes it an important gateway to various countries in the region.

The Saint Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry witnessed a consultative meeting attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Members of the Chamber’s delegation, Vladimir Katnev, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saint Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, and Elena Zeltukina, Vice President of the Chamber.

In the meeting, the SCCI received an official invitation to participate in the Saint Petersburg Chamber's celebrations marking the centenary of its establishment, which is set to take place next November.

"We have fruitful partnerships and strong cooperation with the Saint Petersburg Chamber. We look forward to strengthening joint efforts to benefit from the rewarding investment opportunities in the industrial and commercial sectors and other sectors, relying on the organisation of such missions," added Al Owais.

For his part, Vladimir Katanaev expressed his pleasure to meet the SCCI delegation once again, lauding the existing partnership relations between the Sharjah and Saint Petersburg Chambers over the past years.

He added that Russia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will be an opportunity to hold business meetings, especially those that will be organised by the UAE-Russia Business Council.

"Saint Petersburg is one of the Russian tourist cities, where it received during the past few months more than 4,000 tourists from the UAE, while about 73,000 tourists visited the UAE from Saint Petersburg," Katanaev said, expressing his country's welcome to Emirati investors to visit the city to learn about its investment components in vital sectors such as international navigation, agriculture, industry, and advanced technology.

Bilateral meetings were also held between the businessmen participating in the delegation of the Sharjah Chamber mission and their counterparts in Saint Petersburg.