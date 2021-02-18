UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Chamber, Tunisian Consulate Discuss Ways To Promote Trade, Investments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Sharjah Chamber, Tunisian Consulate discuss ways to promote trade, investments

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Tunisian Consulate in Dubai have discussed ways to enhance bilateral commercial and economic ties and to explore the investment opportunities available for business communities in the two countries.

This came during a meeting held in the presence of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, Shahir Dajbi, Consul-General of Tunisia in Dubai, and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI.

Senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting.

Al Owais highlighted Sharjah’s competitive advantages as a leading global business destination, thanks to its sophisticated infrastructure and its attractive business environment, where Industry, trade, tourism, and business tourism are key pillars of the emirate's economy.

The Chamber is always keen to expand its partnerships network with all countries, especially with the friendly Arab countries at industrial and commercial levels, he added.

For his part, Shahir Dajbi stressed that such bilateral meetings would help promote the commercial ties and facilitate practising businesses, calling on the Emirati companies to start their investment journey in Tunisia, which is bursting with numerous investment opportunities in the industry, food, construction, construction, and agriculture sectors.

Al Awadi reiterated the importance of these meetings in exchanging experiences and in holding various partnerships, inviting Tunisian companies to take part in the exhibitions hosted and organised by Expo Centre this year.

Al Awadi said that the Chamber attaches special importance to the cooperation with the countries of the African continent, especially the sisterly Arab countries in North Africa, noting that the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Africa amounted to US$40.7 billion during the first nine months of 2020, compared to US$36.9 billion for the same period in 2019.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Business Agriculture UAE Dubai Sharjah Same Tunisia Chamber 2019 2020 Commerce All From Industry Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich defender Pavard contracts corona-vir ..

4 minutes ago

Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Abroad to B ..

4 minutes ago

EU asylum claims fall to eight-year low under pand ..

4 minutes ago

Thailand reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, pandemic ..

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe begins COVID-19 vaccination with Chinese ..

12 minutes ago

Putin, Tokayev Discussed Joint Production of Russi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.