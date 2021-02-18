Sharjah Chamber, Tunisian Consulate discuss ways to promote trade, investments

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Tunisian Consulate in Dubai have discussed ways to enhance bilateral commercial and economic ties and to explore the investment opportunities available for business communities in the two countries.

This came during a meeting held in the presence of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, Shahir Dajbi, Consul-General of Tunisia in Dubai, and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI.

Senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting.

Al Owais highlighted Sharjah’s competitive advantages as a leading global business destination, thanks to its sophisticated infrastructure and its attractive business environment, where Industry, trade, tourism, and business tourism are key pillars of the emirate's economy.

The Chamber is always keen to expand its partnerships network with all countries, especially with the friendly Arab countries at industrial and commercial levels, he added.

For his part, Shahir Dajbi stressed that such bilateral meetings would help promote the commercial ties and facilitate practising businesses, calling on the Emirati companies to start their investment journey in Tunisia, which is bursting with numerous investment opportunities in the industry, food, construction, construction, and agriculture sectors.

Al Awadi reiterated the importance of these meetings in exchanging experiences and in holding various partnerships, inviting Tunisian companies to take part in the exhibitions hosted and organised by Expo Centre this year.

Al Awadi said that the Chamber attaches special importance to the cooperation with the countries of the African continent, especially the sisterly Arab countries in North Africa, noting that the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Africa amounted to US$40.7 billion during the first nine months of 2020, compared to US$36.9 billion for the same period in 2019.