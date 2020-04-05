UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Chamber Urges Property Owners To Reschedule Rental Payments Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has called on property owners in the emirate of Sharjah to adopt the same approach as that of the Sharjah government, in delaying rent payments of those affected by the spread of COVID-19, especially in the case of commercial properties.

Such procedures would help tenants and business owners maintain their businesses, in light of the global economic consequences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was stated during the virtual meeting headed by Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group. Those at the meeting also discussed the possibility of rescheduling rental payments, implementing exemptions in specific cases, and the possibility of introducing online technologies while collecting payments.

Al Suwaidi lauded the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in offering an economic stimulus package that would help enhance the capabilities of companies and alleviate their financial burdens, thus ensuring their businesses run smoothly.

Al Suwaidi also praised the precautionary and preventive measures taken by SCCI to contain the spread of COVID-19, stressing that property owners are an integral part of any society they operate in and have to take into account the global economic repercussions in combating COVID-19.

"Property owners should participate in government initiatives aimed at reviving the economy, since cooperation and solidarity between all community members are the only ways to sustain businesses and get through this critical stage," he said.

Among the recommendations made during the meeting were communicating with departments concerned and banks to postpone the installments of tenants, and find financing solutions for them.

In addition, the meeting highlighted the importance of coming up with innovative mechanisms to solve the issues of those having trouble paying rent, as well as to examine the role of the real estate sector in securing support for government and private agencies, in light of the current circumstances and in case of any updates that might arise.

