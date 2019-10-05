UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Chamber’s Award For Innovators Doubled To AED100,000

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Sharjah Chamber’s Award for Innovators doubled to AED100,000

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) The University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry have announced that the financial value of the 4th edition of the Sharjah Chamber’s Award for Innovators has been doubled to AED100,000 instead from AED50,000.

This came during a press conference held recently to announce the launch of the 4th edition of the Sharjah Chamber’s Award for Innovators, which is sponsored by the SCCI and organised by the University of Sharjah.

The press conference also included introducing a new category of the award dedicated to academic research, in addition to extending the scope of the award to cover all innovators from different UAE universities and grade 12 students in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The aim of these amendments is to make the award a scientific umbrella for innovation and creativity, building competent national capabilities and motivating students from all age groups to create pioneering and actionable projects.

Held at the University of Sharjah, the press conference was attended by Dr. Humaid Mjol Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI’s Chairman, in the presence of a number of college deans and members of the SCCI’s board of directors, in addition to a number of local media representatives.

