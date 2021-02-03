UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Charity International Assists 1,557 People During 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Sharjah Charity International assists 1,557 people during 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) Sharjah Charity International (SCI) in Kalba announced that the number of beneficiaries of the internal assistance programmes from Kalba’s families reached 1,557 cases, while AED3.7 million was allocated for external projects.

Nasser Masoud Bilal, Director of Sharjah Charity International, said that the monthly assistance was provided to 124 cases which included widows, divorced women, orphans, people without income, elderly; and to the treatment of 180 sick people. Similarly, 183 students were assisted and food baskets were distributed to 521 beneficiaries.

Eid clothing, Zakat and Zakat Al-Fitr were also distributed to 232 beneficiaries, he added, while concluding, that the charity successfully implemented 576 projects included 536 wells, 7 construction projects, 33 mosques, and 72 new sponsorship cases.

