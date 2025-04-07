Open Menu

Sharjah Charity International Donates AED40.6 Million As Medical Aids In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 09:45 AM

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), said that the organisation provided medical aid worth AED40.6 million in 2024, covering treatment programmes both within and beyond the UAE.

A total of AED34.5 million was budgeted to treat 1,557 patients within the nation, while AED6.1 million was dedicated to external medical help.

The foreign assistance comprised AED3.2 million for the construction and operation of 15 health facilities, as well as support for five "Little Hearts" campaigns, which resulted in 59 paediatric catheterisation surgeries costing AED1.

3 million.

Additionally, 29 initiatives to treat eye patients received AED1.4 million, leading to 2,977 surgical procedures.

Bin Bayat said that these projects are part of the Sharjah Charity's continued commitment to supporting health programs across the world, stating that the aid has had a positive influence on the lives of many patients and that the charity will continue to work hard to expand its reach.

