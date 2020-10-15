Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight of over 7,200 eye patients

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Charity International, SCI, stated in a report that it assisted 7,206 eye patients with blindness and eye diseases at a financial value of AED3.2 million from 2012 until the end of 2019, thanks to the support and donations of philanthropists.

The report coincides with the World Sight Day, observed on the 15th October every year.

The charity stated in the report, that donations supported the fight against campaigns for the blind, and helped ensure examinations and surgeries for 7,206 eye patients suffering from cataract, glaucoma, corneal pain, poor visibility and conjunctivitis.

The campaigns carry out preliminary examinations and provide necessary treatment, whether by referring the cases for surgeries or by dispensing with the appropriate medicines under the supervision of doctors.

The campaigns aim to fight against blindness and visual impairments, indicating that they express human emotions in supporting the underprivileged and patients by providing the treatment expenses and referring patients to surgeries according to their respective needs. The campaigns stress the values of giving inherent in the UAE society.