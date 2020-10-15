UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Charity International Helps Restore Sight Of Over 7,200 Eye Patients

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:15 AM

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight of over 7,200 eye patients

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Charity International, SCI, stated in a report that it assisted 7,206 eye patients with blindness and eye diseases at a financial value of AED3.2 million from 2012 until the end of 2019, thanks to the support and donations of philanthropists.

The report coincides with the World Sight Day, observed on the 15th October every year.

The charity stated in the report, that donations supported the fight against campaigns for the blind, and helped ensure examinations and surgeries for 7,206 eye patients suffering from cataract, glaucoma, corneal pain, poor visibility and conjunctivitis.

The campaigns carry out preliminary examinations and provide necessary treatment, whether by referring the cases for surgeries or by dispensing with the appropriate medicines under the supervision of doctors.

The campaigns aim to fight against blindness and visual impairments, indicating that they express human emotions in supporting the underprivileged and patients by providing the treatment expenses and referring patients to surgeries according to their respective needs. The campaigns stress the values of giving inherent in the UAE society.

Related Topics

World Poor UAE Sharjah October 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

1 hour ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

54 minutes ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

54 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan urge 'joint efforts' to end Karabak ..

54 minutes ago

World Bank Proposes $25Bln COVID-19 Emergency Pack ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.