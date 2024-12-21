Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) With a donation from Dubai Islamic Bank - the humanitarian partner of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) projects - the SCI launched the "Dathironi" campaign to confront the frost and severe cold that many areas in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina are exposed to.

This came during a field visit by Sharjah Charity's delegation headed by Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director, and including Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Head of the Projects Sector.

The initiative aims to protect more than 7,000 beneficiaries from the two countries from frost and severe cold by distributing heavy clothing and blankets, in addition to various heating methods, and to provide them with the means to protect them from the harsh winter cold.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said, “There is no doubt that this initiative, which came with generous support from Dubai Islamic Bank, expresses the value of joint work and its impact on charitable work and achieving the welfare of beneficiaries.

We are aware of the humanitarian role played by the Islamic Bank in supporting the SCI’s projects through many windows, most notably supporting the Zakat Al Mal project, in addition to launching joint initiatives inside and outside the country within the framework of social responsibility.”

Bin Khadim pointed out that the initiative embodied the SCI’s goals and vision in ensuring leadership in humanitarian aid programs, as the Sharjah Charity’s delegations toured remote areas and met with beneficiaries who find no refuge from the harsh winter cold in those areas where temperatures drop to very low levels, and provided them with reassurance by providing the necessary heating means.

During the visit, the delegation met with several officials in the two countries who praised the initiative and its impact in providing winter needs for the beneficiaries.