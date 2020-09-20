Sharjah Charity International launches ‘Little Hearts’ campaign in Sudan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) The Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has launched a campaign in Sudan to perform catheterisation operations for children with cardiac diseases and deformities with the support of the SCI's donors.

Dr. Ahmed Al Kamali, consultant paediatric heart at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women and Children is leading the campaign dubbed "Little Hearts" launched on Sunday in conjunction with the "From Sharjah to Sudan" campaign.

The medical team will conduct 20 operations for children in the Wad Medani Area, over a period of 4 days, under the supervision of the country's embassy and through an arrangement from the SCI's office in Khartoum.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, SCI’s Executive Director, said that the Little Hearts campaign’s team were dispatched to Sudan in implementation of directives of the Chairman of SCI, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

He added that the SCI would bear the costs of these operations.

Bin Khadem appealed to benefactors to support the campaign, as it has previously contributed to treating large numbers of children. "Being costly, such surgeries would help extremely poor cases and low-income people who cannot afford such expenses," he added, calling on the public and donors to contribute to the success of the campaign through available electronic donation channels.

Donations can be made through SMS, SCI website, credit cards and bank accounts, or by physically visiting the headquarters and various offices of the SCI in Al Batayeh, Al Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn, or through the collectors in the branches of the Sharjah Cooperative Society, and shopping malls in the Emirate of Sharjah.