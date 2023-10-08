Open Menu

Sharjah Charity International Pays 437 Students’ School Fees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ school fees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) During the first month of the new academic year, the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has supported 437 distressed students and distributed aid funds totaling $3.4 million to the most needy pupils.
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of SCI, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the generous donors for the remarkable support they provided to the education project so that SCI could play its role in supporting needy people and performing its humanitarian mission to the fullest.

Ibn Khadem explained that educational aid came to assist children of needy families and continues throughout the academic year, and also continues to include students whose grade data has been withheld due to non-payment of arrears.

