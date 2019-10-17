UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Charity International Rescues Flood Victims In Sudan

Sharjah Charity International rescues flood victims in Sudan

Sharjah Charity International dispatched an urgent relief campaign to rescue flood victims in Sudan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Sharjah Charity International dispatched an urgent relief campaign to rescue flood victims in Sudan.

The campaign included a package of food and medical aid, which were distributed to affected families in Khartoum and White Nile Province.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said that the aid was distributed under the supervision of the association’s office in Khartoum, benefitting around 1,050 families.

He added that the campaign also included the distribution of health supplies, with the aim of eradicating insects, such as mosquitos that cause malaria, as well as the vaccination of around 2,000 people against malaria, typhoid and hepatitis.

The aid aims to maintain stability and reduce the spread of communicable diseases that emerged following floods and heavy rain, he further added.

Beneficiary families thanked the UAE and Sharjah Charity International for supporting Sudan and its people.

