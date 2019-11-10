UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Charity International's Water Project Drills 434 Wells In 12 Countries

Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Donations offered by good-doers to Sharjah Charity International's,SCI, Suqya Al Khair water project, have provided safe drinking water in 12 countries by drilling 434 wells and building two water networks.

A report issued by the SCI said the water charity project was launched in March 2019.

The society added that the campaign targeted five countries to drill 316 wells, while donations from its benefactors helped to expand the number of beneficiary countries to 12, which include Burkina Faso, Niger, Kenya, Chad, Mauritania, Togo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Guinea Conakry, and Liberia.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of the Society, said that the campaign fully achieved its goals, stressing that the society aims, with the support of philanthropists, to launch the campaign in other countries suffering from drought or a lack of water.

He added that the campaign drilled 434 wells, with 325 being operated manually and 84 powered by electricity, as well a 22 artesian wells and three wells with networks. It also constructed two water networks to provide remote villages with clean water, to spread joy and stability to 5,000 local residents in one village by providing clean water, he added.

