Sharjah Charity Provides Online Donation And Charity Options

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Charity provides online donation and charity options

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has completed it 100 percent digital transformation to enable donors to avail its services without the need to attend in person.

This transformation comes in line with the nationwide "Stay Home" initiative and aims to promote social distancing by eliminating the need for gatherings and crowds.

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Executive Director at SCI, said that the charity has invested in this digital transformation to ensure providing its services to all donors in the best comfortable way and through easy online steps.

