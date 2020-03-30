Sharjah charity provides over AED1.4 million to school students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) To support the UAE's Distance Learning initiative, the Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has provided AED1.45 million to educational institutions to buy smart tablets for students.

The move aims at supporting students from low-income families and enabling them to continue their studies during the current situation.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the board of Directors and Executive Director at SCI, said that SCI has provided financial support of AED500,000 to Sharjah Educational Zone, AED250,000 to Sharjah Private education Authority.

He also stated that SCI has provided AED100,000 to Sharjah Humanitarian Services City, and AED100,000 to Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation to enable these entities to buy smart tablets for their students.

Sharjah Charity International has also allocated AED500,000 to cover similar needs of students of low-income families registered at the charity, he added.