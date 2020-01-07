UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Children Reopens ‘Child Centre’ In Al Thameed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al Thameed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The Sharjah Children, an affiliate of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, reopened the refurbished Al Thameed Child Centre.

The opening was attended by Fatima Dawood Al Mazem, Acting Director of Human and Financial Resources at Sharjah Children; Suhail Salem Al Kaabi, Member of the Sharjah Consultative Council; and Hamad Khalifa Al Kaabi, Director of Sharjah Charity International – Al Madam branch, a host of families and the employees of Sharjah Children.

The opening ceremony included several performances by the children of the centre, including playing the UAE national anthem, as well as several creative, arts, and robotics workshops.

The refurbishment with the latest equipment is part of the foundation’s continuous development of its 14 centres in the city of Sharjah, the Central, and Eastern Regions.

