Sharjah Children's Reading Festival To Open May 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:45 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the 14th annual edition of the highly anticipated Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) will be taking place from 3rd to 14th May at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The festival will bring together leading publishers, authors, poets, illustrators and creatives to deliver an exciting agenda of cultural and artistic programmes including dialogues, workshops and live shows that will captivate and enrich audiences of all age groups.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, noted that the festival embodies the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), to invest in the younger generations and equip them with knowledge and skill sets they will need to lead the nation.

He added, “The festival is a continuation of Sharjah's efforts to raise awareness among the younger generations about the importance of reading, and also connect them with the right opportunities to discover their talents through SCRF’s diverse programming agenda."

The annual festival aims to promote knowledge and character development among young people while also providing a platform for industry professionals to share ideas and expertise to shape the future of the sector.

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, shared that the upcoming edition will continue to promote the development of children’s literature. She also revealed that the 14th edition will feature a packed agenda of events, shows and workshops to allow children and youth to freely explore their creative side and apply their talents.

