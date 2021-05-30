UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival Connects 80,000 Visitors To A World Of Books, Culture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80,000 visitors to a world of books, culture

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) After having connected more than 80,000 reading enthusiasts of all ages with authors and publishers from 15 countries in a series of both live and virtual interactions, and in strict adherence to the UAE’s precautionary measures against COVID-19, the curtain came down on the 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival on Saturday, May 29, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the 11-day cultural extravaganza cemented its status as a grand celebration of the emirate’s steadfast commitment to promoting knowledge and reading amongst the young generations.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme, ‘For Your Imagination’, the 2021 edition of SCRF marked a new chapter in its 12-year history by expanding its reach to cities on the eastern coast of Sharjah and across the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, as a larger multicultural audience gained access to its selection of wholesome literary programmes and exciting workshops.

At SCRF 2021, which ran from May 19-29, young readers experienced a diversity of literature and gained new perspectives with the participation of 32 Arab and international authors and 172 publishers from 15 countries.

In addition, a host of educational artists and cultural experts led over 500 activities, including 385 workshops for children and adolescents.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said of the festival, "SCRF 2021 brought children together in a safe place to explore new worlds, play, learn, interact with their peers and their favourite authors, and develop their talents. This festival is one of Sharjah’s key cultural events organised through the collaborative efforts of numerous entities and individuals dedicated to children’s development, and embodies the vision of His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of his wife, Her Highness Jawaher Al Qasimi, to invest in young generations and unlock their talents and hone their capabilities so they are able to grow in tandem with UAE’s social and community development."

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is one of the most important cultural events dedicated to children and young people in the UAE and the region. Hosting leading child organizations and centers, it became an integrated event that inspires not only children, but extends the joy of reading to all visitors in the fields of science and literature.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Wife Young Reading May Family Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

22 minutes ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

36 minutes ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.