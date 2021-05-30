Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80,000 visitors to a world of books, culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) After having connected more than 80,000 reading enthusiasts of all ages with authors and publishers from 15 countries in a series of both live and virtual interactions, and in strict adherence to the UAE’s precautionary measures against COVID-19, the curtain came down on the 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival on Saturday, May 29, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the 11-day cultural extravaganza cemented its status as a grand celebration of the emirate’s steadfast commitment to promoting knowledge and reading amongst the young generations.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme, ‘For Your Imagination’, the 2021 edition of SCRF marked a new chapter in its 12-year history by expanding its reach to cities on the eastern coast of Sharjah and across the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, as a larger multicultural audience gained access to its selection of wholesome literary programmes and exciting workshops.

At SCRF 2021, which ran from May 19-29, young readers experienced a diversity of literature and gained new perspectives with the participation of 32 Arab and international authors and 172 publishers from 15 countries.

In addition, a host of educational artists and cultural experts led over 500 activities, including 385 workshops for children and adolescents.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said of the festival, "SCRF 2021 brought children together in a safe place to explore new worlds, play, learn, interact with their peers and their favourite authors, and develop their talents. This festival is one of Sharjah’s key cultural events organised through the collaborative efforts of numerous entities and individuals dedicated to children’s development, and embodies the vision of His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of his wife, Her Highness Jawaher Al Qasimi, to invest in young generations and unlock their talents and hone their capabilities so they are able to grow in tandem with UAE’s social and community development."

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is one of the most important cultural events dedicated to children and young people in the UAE and the region. Hosting leading child organizations and centers, it became an integrated event that inspires not only children, but extends the joy of reading to all visitors in the fields of science and literature.