Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services issues 5th sustainability report

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) issued its annual sustainability report, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (GRI), which highlighted the City's efforts and achievements in providing services to people with disabilities and adhering to the principles of social responsibility, following international best practices.

Sheikha Jamila bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Director General of the SCHS, extended her sincere thanks and gratitude to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Honorary President of the SCHS, for his keenness, support and guidance, so that the City is always at the fore in serving the UAE community.

She stressed that the annual report shows the essence of the SCHS, which seeks to empower people with disabilities, ensure their independence, and achieve its plan to be the leading institution in supporting people with disabilities in the UAE and the Arab world.

She also referred to the circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, which represented a major challenge for the City on numerous levels.

The SCHS worked throughout the pandemic, using its experience to enhance the foundation of many programmes, policies and, procedures within the institution.

Despite the pandemic, the City was keen to carry out many initiatives remotely, with various governmental and private institutions and local, regional and international civil society institutions, as these agreements supported the City’s services. Seven cooperation agreements with educational, service and medical institutions were signed, to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences, while in the field of scientific research, three research studies were completed by the City's research team.

The SCHS has received accreditation from CARF International for the quality of its services. The SCHS also received several local, Arab and international awards.

Sheikha Jamila Al Qasimi thanked the SCHS work team for their countless efforts, and also thanked the strategic partners who work with the City to provide a bright future for people with disabilities.