Sharjah Co-op Donates AED1.5 Mln To Earthquake-affected In Syria, Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Co-operative Society has announced a donation of AED1.5 million to the Big Heart Foundation’s campaign, to support those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.

Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Co-operative, stated that the donation is to aid the quake victims in both Syria and Turkiye, adding that the Sharjah Co-op has provided a set of donation tents in its branches, providing charitable and humanitarian work opportunity for those wishing to support the victims in Syria and Turkiye.

