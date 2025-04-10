Sharjah commemorates 4 Egyptian talented authors in Cairo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 21st edition of the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum kicked off in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Wednesday.

The event celebrated four talented Egyptian writers: Itidal Othman, Shawqi Badr, Salah Al-Sarouri, and Ezzat Al-Qamhawi.

This forum is part of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's mission to recognise literary figures who have made significant contributions to modern Arab culture. This year's event was extra special as it was the sixth time the forum has been hosted in Egypt, having previously honoured 17 Egyptian creatives.

The ceremony took place at the Supreme Council of Culture in Cairo and saw the attendance of many notable figures, including Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, and other distinguished writers, thinkers, and intellectuals.

Egyptian poet Obaid Abbas hosted the event, highlighting Sharjah's role as a leader in supporting culture and the arts and how it has enhanced the Arab cultural landscape through its ongoing initiatives.

In his speech, Abdullah Al Owais talked about the strong partnership between Sharjah and Egypt in the arts and culture, which has led to many exciting events, including theater, poetry, stories, and literary awards.

He expressed pride in returning to Egypt to honour a new group of writers, showing appreciation for their valuable contributions to literature.

Al Owais emphasised that this collaboration reflects the deep ties between the UAE and Egypt, strengthened by the wise leadership of both nations. He also conveyed greetings from H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah to the honorees, expressing gratitude to the Egyptian Ministry of Culture for their ongoing support of Arab cultural initiatives.

Professor Ashraf Al-Azazy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture in Egypt, said, "In this special edition, we celebrate a group of writers and authors who have greatly enriched our cultural life. They represent the creative and intellectual spirit of Egypt, using their writing to advocate for the values of truth, goodness, and beauty. This celebration acknowledges the important contributions of creative minds to culture and creativity throughout the Arab world."

The honorees praised the efforts of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, highlighting how active he has been in promoting Arab culture. They pointed out that Sharjah is making great strides in using culture as a key part of building strong individuals and communities. The cultural initiatives from Sharjah have become a shining example of knowledge and creativity.